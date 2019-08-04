Walmart and Salvation Army team up for Stuff the Bus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Salvation Army of La Crosse County and Walmart teamed up for Stuff the Bus, part of a national effort to collect donations for kids getting ready to go back to school.

The Salvation Army van was joined by a GO Riteway bus to collect school supplies, clothes and monetary donations to help area kids.

Christina Knudsen, a development director for Salvation Army of La Crosse County, said they are seeing more families in need, and almost 700 kids in the area are looking for help with school supplies

"It makes a huge difference in a child for their confidence level going to school knowing they have the supplies that they need," Knudsen.

Salvation army will be accepting donation of school supplies up to August 14, when they will be given out to kids in the community.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.