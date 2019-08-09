Central Wisconsin Hero Games held in Tomah
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Active military members and veterans are showing off their competitive spirit today in Tomah.
The Tomah VA hosted the 5th Annual Central Wisconsin Hero Games.
Military members of all abilities were invited to compete in 13 different athletic events.
Tai Chi and healing touch therapy lessons were also provided.
The skills learned today can benefit the competitors for a lifetime.
"We've had some folks that have come here for the first time and then they decide that 'You know what, I really like this, I can do these things' so then they pick up and ask how they can how they can help as the adaptive sports committee, get involved in some of the VA's national events that we have," said Debbie Phelps, Tomah VA physical therapist.
The event also included an adaptive adventures expo, featuring a rock climbing wall and cycling for all abilities.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Franciscan Sisters grant makes Children's Garden Farmer Market possible
- Irishfest 2019 gets underway with bands, art, culture, and sheep shearing
- Betty Jo's in downtown Winona closes after decades in business
- First cruise ship stop means big business for La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic and the Onalaska YMCA team up to educate students on sports safety
Latest News
- First cruise ship stop means big business for La Crosse
- Winona State student drowns in Buffalo County
- La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1
- Bill Miller shares his story with students at Northside Elementary in La Crosse
- YMCA teams up with Mayo Clinic Health System to limit student athlete injuries
- La Crosse Co. Judge Ramona Gonzalez elected president of national council
- Miss Wisconsin 2019 discusses initiative in La Crosse
- La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis learns from three-time NBA champion Steph Curry
- Viroqua Football embraces change with new coach, offense and quarterback in 2019
- Indigenous Games Play Day teaches students about century old games in Winona