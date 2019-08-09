Central Wisconsin Hero Games held in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Active military members and veterans are showing off their competitive spirit today in Tomah.

The Tomah VA hosted the 5th Annual Central Wisconsin Hero Games.

Military members of all abilities were invited to compete in 13 different athletic events.

Tai Chi and healing touch therapy lessons were also provided.

The skills learned today can benefit the competitors for a lifetime.

"We've had some folks that have come here for the first time and then they decide that 'You know what, I really like this, I can do these things' so then they pick up and ask how they can how they can help as the adaptive sports committee, get involved in some of the VA's national events that we have," said Debbie Phelps, Tomah VA physical therapist.

The event also included an adaptive adventures expo, featuring a rock climbing wall and cycling for all abilities.



