Celebrating the success of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area

'Hoedown For Homes'

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:20 PM CDT

Hoedown for Homes

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - To this date, Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area has built 48 homes in our area.

The 'Hoedown for Homes' is a faith-based event, that celebrated those achievements on Thursday. But the celebration also came with a challenge from Thrivent Financial. 

If 100 people came to the event, then Habitat receives a $5,000 donation. When we chatted with Habitat for Humanity, they said they were well on their way to reaching that number.

 

