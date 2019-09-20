Celebrating the success of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area
'Hoedown For Homes'
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - To this date, Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area has built 48 homes in our area.
The 'Hoedown for Homes' is a faith-based event, that celebrated those achievements on Thursday. But the celebration also came with a challenge from Thrivent Financial.
If 100 people came to the event, then Habitat receives a $5,000 donation. When we chatted with Habitat for Humanity, they said they were well on their way to reaching that number.
