Celebrate Family Fun Fair lets kids get in some fun before school year begins
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department hosted Celebrate Summer Family Fun Fair at the Chad Erickson Memorial Park on Sunday
More than 100 kids could visit with local first responders, play games like tug of war and log rolling, or take advantage of the windy weather with kite-building kits that were a new addition to the event.
Kids got a passport will all the activities on them, and they received a prize if they visited each one.
Volunteers from Fort McCoy help make all the activity stations possible.
"The Challenge Academy comes up every year to volunteer, so they work each station and help us out, which is really awesome," said Kat Barkhahn, a recreation specialist with the La Crosse Parks And Recreation Department.
The event was free and open to the public and included free nachos, popcorn and cookies donated by local businesses and organizations.
