CDC: Minnesota's obesity rate rose to above 30% in 2018

Victor Maltby/FreeImages.com

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WKBT) - Minnesota's adult obesity rate is on the rise, according to new data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate rose from 28.4% in 2017 to 30.1% in 2018.

The Minnesota Department of Health says this puts more residents at risk for heart disease, diabetes, some types of cancer and other serious health conditions. In Minnesota in 2017, obesity-related health care costs were estimated to be $3.2 billion.

“Obesity is more than just a health concern for individual Minnesotans – it’s a major challenge for the entire state,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a statement. “Addressing this challenge requires an individual and community-level response, including smart changes to our food and physical environments.”

The commissioner said factors like ongoing popularity of sugary drinks and increased time spent on computers or mobile devices may be undercutting efforts to stop the rising obesity rates.

The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership and local initiatives are trying to increase access to healthy food and physical activities in neighborhoods, schools, work sites and health care settings. SHIP is active in all 87 counties and 10 tribal nations.

The national adult obesity also rose from 30.1% in 2017 to 30.9% in 2018, according to the CDC.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.