Catfish Days Parade helps event raise money for community

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) - The Catfish Day Parade marked the final day of Catfish Days celebrations on Sunday.

The Trempealeau Lions Club president, George Bartels, said more than 100 floats marched through Main St. in the parade.

The Trempealeau Lions sponsor Catfish Days, and Bartels said the parade helps the event raise more than $20,000 that goes back to the community.

"It's a big event for us. It brings a lot of people into town, and then they come down afterwords and have catfish and have a good time with the band. It's a nice thing," said Bartels.

Live music went until 10 p.m.

Events wrapped up with a catfish weigh-in at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10 p.m.



