Cass Street Bridge marks 80 years
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Cass Street Bridge celebrated 80 years of safely crossing travelers over the Mississippi River on Monday.
As La Crosse County looks to keep the big blue bridge up to date, a construction project is also underway.
The project includes adding a third column to an existing pier, concrete, painting and steel repairs. US Highway 14 will still be open to traffic but there could be lane closures throughout the project's duration.
