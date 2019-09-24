Cass Street Bridge marks 80 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Cass Street Bridge celebrated 80 years of safely crossing travelers over the Mississippi River on Monday.

As La Crosse County looks to keep the big blue bridge up to date, a construction project is also underway.

The project includes adding a third column to an existing pier, concrete, painting and steel repairs. US Highway 14 will still be open to traffic but there could be lane closures throughout the project's duration.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.