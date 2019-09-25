Career Fair opens up jobs, educational opportunities in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - People from our area are exploring their futures.

A career fair helped Western Technical College students, alumni and the public to learn about part-time and internship opportunities.

Volunteer opportunities in the area were also highlighted as part of the fair.

All career fields are experiencing a demand for workers.

The opportunities can help students to earn and learn.

"There's a lot of jobs out there. Finding the ones that are a good fit for you can be a challenge, so this is a good way to test out some industries to see what might be a good fit for them," said Barb Kelsey, Western Technical College Advising and Career Services.

Western will host a manufacturing career fair in October.

