Career Expo helps students in La Crosse discover career, educational opportunities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - High School juniors from our area are connecting their interests with possible career opportunities.

About 2,000 students were at Western Technical College's Career Expo at the La Crosse Center Thursday.

25 career fields were highlighted as part of the event, including computer sciences, engineering, law and transportation.

Kids are encouraged to explore their options early.

"It's good to start early. You know, it's never too early to start, but it's good a junior level, or even at a senior level to start exploring that, so when they do reach that April or May time, they feel comfortable, and they know what they're doing and they have some direction," said Tyler Ludeking, Western Techincal College K-12 relations specialist.

Students could also visit with representatives from higher education and the military by visiting more than 100 tables in the Wisconsin Education Fair.



