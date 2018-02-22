Car goes through ice on Lake Onalaska, owner rescued
BRICE PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKBT) - One person had to be rescued Wednesday after their car went through the ice.
It happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Lake Onalaska.
The owner of the car, who was ice fishing at the time, managed to get onto safe ice before needing to be rescued.
It will be the owner's responsibility to get the vehicle out of the water.
