Car enthusiasts get unique look at Rootes Group rides

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - 43 cars made by British manufacturer the Rootes Group in the 60s were on display at Copeland Park for the 38th United Concourse on Saturday.

The event was put on by the Tigers East/Alpines East organization.

Rootes Group cars were made famous by stars like Sean Connery, Elizabeth Taylor and Grace Kelly driving them in classic films.

Judges awarded trophies to the best cars in seven categories.

The chairperson of this year's event, Pam Jeffers, said the event is usually on the east coast or near California, but she wanted to show what the Upper Mississippi area has to offer.

"This is the first time in La Crosse. I'm from Genoa, so I brought them here to enjoy our area," said Jeffers.

People could see the cars in action on Sunday at 11 a.m. when they competed in an autocross at the Winona Area Technical School.



