Car ends up in Onalaska neighborhood pond, driver uninjured

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A car ended up in a pond Tuesday in Onalaska's Aspen Valley neighborhood.

Police say the driver, Emily Strain, said she experienced mechanical issues as she was backing from a driveway and was unable to restart the car.

She told police the car began to roll forward down Aspen Valley Drive toward Pierce Park.

It left the road and struck a tree before rolling down an embankment into the pond.

Police Strain was able to get out of the vehicle before it went into the water.

Strain was given a citation at the scene, but Police did not specify for what violation.

Strain was not injured in the incident.

