Car ends up in Onalaska neighborhood pond, driver uninjured
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A car ended up in a pond Tuesday in Onalaska's Aspen Valley neighborhood.
Police say the driver, Emily Strain, said she experienced mechanical issues as she was backing from a driveway and was unable to restart the car.
She told police the car began to roll forward down Aspen Valley Drive toward Pierce Park.
It left the road and struck a tree before rolling down an embankment into the pond.
Police Strain was able to get out of the vehicle before it went into the water.
Strain was given a citation at the scene, but Police did not specify for what violation.
Strain was not injured in the incident.
