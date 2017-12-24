Car crash in La Farge kills one
LA FARGE, Wis. (WKBT) - We are learning about a fatal crash in our area Friday night.
Just after 8 p.m. last night, Vernon County sheriff deputies responded to a call for a single-vehicle accident on State Highway 131.
Officials say the vehicle left the roadway and drove through a building owned by Organic Valley. The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The accident is still under investigation.
