Car crash in La Farge kills one

LA FARGE, Wis. (WKBT) - We are learning about a fatal crash in our area Friday night.

Just after 8 p.m. last night, Vernon County sheriff deputies responded to a call for a single-vehicle accident on State Highway 131.

Officials say the vehicle left the roadway and drove through a building owned by Organic Valley. The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.