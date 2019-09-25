Car collides with building on La Crosse's Northside
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A car crashed into a building around 8:00 pm on Tuesday on La Crosse's Northside.
The car was traveling Northbound on Rose Street when it crashed into a building formerly housing the clothing business known as FUNK, and which is expected to open next month as a new business Salon SOHO.
The car seemed to be attempting a turn and crashed into the front of the building, causing an unknown amount of damage and two broken windows.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The La Crosse PD is currently investigating the cause of the crash.
