Canoers paddle in Coon Creek Canoe Races a year after widespread flooding

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - Not only did last year's flooding devastate homes and business around Coon Valley, but it also took a toll on its economy.

Organizers of the Coon Creek Canoe Races wanted to bring community members together for a day of fun while raising money for a good cause.

Money raised during the races will help with flood management and fix parts of the park.

"Everyday you see somebody coming down and using the walking path. And right now, the walking path isn't really usable right now because there are spots missing. So we'd really like to create an atmosphere for people to use it, but also be safe and keep the flood waters away," said Beth Hanson, the treasurer for the Coon Valley Business Association.

The art and farmers markets were open until 7 p.m. while the awards were presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley.

A canoe race after party lasted until 10 p.m. with a fireworks show.



