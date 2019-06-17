Canoer paddling down Mississippi River for veterans program
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A canoer is traveling down the entire 2,300 miles of the Mississippi River to support a program for service members and veterans.
Greg Nejmanowski started his trip at Itasca State Park and made his way down the river. He reached the La Crosse area Sunday night.
He's fundraising for Veteran Adventures, an organization in Illinois that provides outdoor opportunities for service members. The hope is that the excursions will help them readjust to life at home and prevent veteran suicides.
"These powerful expeditions and events that we offer veterans can be life-changing and transformational," said Nejmanowski, a coordinator for Veteran Adventures.
Nejmanowski hopes to raise $25,000 for the Veterans Adventures program. Money raised will help cover travel expenses, lodging, gear and guides at no cost for the veterans and service members.
More information about the fundraiser and the program can be found here.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Excitement building for Riverfest in La Crosse, free buttons available for veterans
- Pop-up Library launches at Cameron Park Farmer's Market
- Drivers are being warned to keep an eye out for turtles crossing the roads
- Truck driver says 'zipper method' for merging helps reduce congestion in construction zones
- Judge grants motions in La Crosse County homicide case
Latest News
- Judge grants motions in La Crosse County homicide case
- Excitement building for Riverfest in La Crosse, free buttons available for veterans
- La Crosse Police Chief officially accepts Arizona position
- Wisconsin's Democratic governor vetoes 4 abortion bills
- Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival Saturday in La Crosse
- Prairie du Chien hosts 20 team WBY Tournament
- Road repairs scheduled for Copeland Avenue, La Crosse
- Truck driver says 'zipper method' for merging helps reduce congestion in construction zones
- Animal Control stresses to look for signs during Turtle Crossing
- Marcus Theatres offers $3 kids movies