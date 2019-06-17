Canoer paddling down Mississippi River for veterans program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A canoer is traveling down the entire 2,300 miles of the Mississippi River to support a program for service members and veterans.

Greg Nejmanowski started his trip at Itasca State Park and made his way down the river. He reached the La Crosse area Sunday night.

He's fundraising for Veteran Adventures, an organization in Illinois that provides outdoor opportunities for service members. The hope is that the excursions will help them readjust to life at home and prevent veteran suicides.

"These powerful expeditions and events that we offer veterans can be life-changing and transformational," said Nejmanowski, a coordinator for Veteran Adventures.

Nejmanowski hopes to raise $25,000 for the Veterans Adventures program. Money raised will help cover travel expenses, lodging, gear and guides at no cost for the veterans and service members.

More information about the fundraiser and the program can be found here.

