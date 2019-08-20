Canoe racing Saturday on Coon Creek

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - Canoe races will soon bring tourists back to a local community.

The Coon Creek Canoe Races are set to take place this weekend along the Coon Creek near Coon Valley.

Races were organized by the Coon Valley Business Association in partnership with several organizations including the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The event will also include local musicians, food and drink, and a market of local farmers and artists.

After flooding impacted the town again last year, the hope is to show the community's strength now.

"We're just trying to bring the community back together for solidarity and to help support the community and its businesses," said Conn Valley Business Association president Geoff Lenser.

Canoe Races start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with the last races starting at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Several bands will play throughout the day, starting at 11 in the morning.

And fireworks will light up the night sky at 10.

Information about the event is available on their website.

