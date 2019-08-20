Canoe racing Saturday on Coon Creek
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - Canoe races will soon bring tourists back to a local community.
The Coon Creek Canoe Races are set to take place this weekend along the Coon Creek near Coon Valley.
Races were organized by the Coon Valley Business Association in partnership with several organizations including the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
The event will also include local musicians, food and drink, and a market of local farmers and artists.
After flooding impacted the town again last year, the hope is to show the community's strength now.
"We're just trying to bring the community back together for solidarity and to help support the community and its businesses," said Conn Valley Business Association president Geoff Lenser.
Canoe Races start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with the last races starting at 4:30 in the afternoon.
Several bands will play throughout the day, starting at 11 in the morning.
And fireworks will light up the night sky at 10.
Information about the event is available on their website.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Over 30 car break-ins reported in La Crosse over weekend
- Evers seeks federal disaster declaration for 18 counties
- 'Barn Cats' available from La Crescent Animal Rescue
- Final 'Party in the Park' of 2019 Tuesday in Pettibone Park
- Canoe racing Saturday on Coon Creek
- UPDATE: Wisconsin police identify man who was fatally shot by an officer in Caledonia
- Wisconsin reinstates Cephus after sexual assault acquittal
- Treasurer Godlewski meeting with local retirees and farmers in La Crosse
- Stretch of Winona County Road 17 closing for construction
- Omar: Go to Israel, see 'cruel reality of the occupation'