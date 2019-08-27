Cancer research fundraiser set to arrive at UWL

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 24: Head coach Greg Gard of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on against the Florida Gators during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at Madison Square Garden on March 24, 2017 in New York City.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Cancer continues to claim lives--but an upcoming event wants to bring hope.

Garding Against Cancer is a fundraiser heading to La Crosse on September 12th. It was started by badgers head coach Greg Gard in honor of his father, who died of brain cancer in late 2015.

The group hopes to raise money for research to find a cure and better treatment for people affected by the deadly disease. Donations made during the event go to assisting cancer prevention and patient care. The event will take place in UW La Crosse's Student Union from 5:30-10:00 PM.

Garding Against Cancer reaches campuses statewide.

"As I thought about this--obviously research is done in Milwaukee and in Madison in the state. But there's so many other parts of the state where people are impacted by cancer every single way you look and turn," Gard said.

More information about the event can be found at their website.



