Cancellations of river paddleboats in La Crosse impacts local economy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse is losing tourism because of all the flooding on the Mississippi River this year. Four paddle wheel boats from companies like the Mississippi Queen Steam Boat Company have had to cancel because of high water.

Last year 11 paddle cruise boats were canceled.

"That river is something none of us can control, and we just try to work around it the best we can," said A.J. Frels, executive director of Explore La Crosse.

When those boats can't make the trip, the community loses tourism dollars.

"People look forward to them showing up and when they can't make it, it is a bit of a letdown," Frels said. "Anywhere from 120-400 people will come off the boats and come into the downtown area. It certainly has an economic impact."

These boats can carry up to 400 people. Officials at Explore La Crosse said each passenger spends about $80 in the community on average.

When a boat doesn't show it can cost the community around $9,000-$30,000 in tourism spending.

La Crosse County Historical Society Director Peggy Derrick said their museum takes a hit as well.

"That revenue is part of our budget. The people on those boats come to this museum, they come to Hixon House," Derrick said. "One of the cruise lines offers a hop-on hop-off tour bus for their passengers. We provide the local guide on those buses."

Local tourism experts can only hope there aren't more cancellations in the time they have left.

"We certainly hope that the river will cooperate with us and the weather so those boats can come here and dock," Frels said.

There are 18 more scheduled stops for paddle cruise boats this year. The American Queen that carries about 400 passengers is set to come Aug. 10.



