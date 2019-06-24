Can Do Canine founder receives service award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - St. Mary's University honors outstanding alumni each summer during Reunion Weekend who have made outstanding achievements in their professional careers.

This year, Alan M. Peters received the Lasallan Service Award for his work with Can Do Canines. He was honored during a reception and ceremony Saturday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Performance Center on the St. Mary's Winona campus.

Peters founded Can Do Canines 30 years ago and is the current executive director. This organization has grown over the years and has placed more than 650 fully-trained assistance dogs into the community, all at no cost to their clients with disabilities.

Can Do Canines has received awards from the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, the Minnesota State Council on Disability, the Minnesota Corrections Association, The Arc of Minnesota, and The Commission of Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing Minnesotans. Peters was personally given the Minneapolis Award for his contributions to the community.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.