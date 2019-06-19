Camp Invention keeps kids learning about STEM fields during summer

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - An educational program keeps area kids minds busy during the summer.

Camp Invention is a STEM program for students in grades kindergarten through 6th.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

This is the 9th year Prairie View Elementary in Holmen has hosted the camp.

The week-long event includes hands on activities to learn about fossils, DNA and remote control robots.

The flexibility of the summer allows for teachers to give students a deeper learning experience.

"It's a lot of in-depth, a lot of hands-on types of things that sometimes our daily structure is a little time constraint and we can't do that part," said Brian Sime, co-director of Camp Invention.

More than 150 campers are attending the event.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.