News

California restaurant looking for Bacon Intern

Test bacon for one day, earn $1K

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 02:30 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 02:30 PM CDT

How would you like to earn $1,000 to eat bacon?

Southern California’s Farmer Boys is launching its inaugural one-day bacon internship.

The new employee will be paid $1,000 to taste the chain’s new bacon-loaded menu items.

Bacon lovers can apply for the position by posting a video or photo to Instagram that details why they would be a good fit.

Click here to find a Farmer Boys.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars