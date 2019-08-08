California restaurant looking for Bacon Intern

How would you like to earn $1,000 to eat bacon?

Southern California’s Farmer Boys is launching its inaugural one-day bacon internship.

The new employee will be paid $1,000 to taste the chain’s new bacon-loaded menu items.

Bacon lovers can apply for the position by posting a video or photo to Instagram that details why they would be a good fit.

