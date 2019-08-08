California restaurant looking for Bacon Intern
Test bacon for one day, earn $1K
How would you like to earn $1,000 to eat bacon?
Southern California’s Farmer Boys is launching its inaugural one-day bacon internship.
The new employee will be paid $1,000 to taste the chain’s new bacon-loaded menu items.
Bacon lovers can apply for the position by posting a video or photo to Instagram that details why they would be a good fit.
Click here to find a Farmer Boys.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1
- Health officials confirm new cases of vaping damage
- La Crosse fire crews put out fire at Valley View Mall
- Appeals court rejects Koula's request for new trial
- Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication
- DNR discovers frac sand spill from anonymous complaint, not the facility
- Caledonia organic vegetable business loses 500 acres of pea crops from heavy rain
- Ashley for the Arts underway in Arcadia
- Winona State student drowns in Buffalo County
- Bicyclist killed in collision with semi in Waupaca County