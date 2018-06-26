News

Caledonia student to meet with Nobel laureates, other scientists for STEM-focused event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A local student is meeting with world-renowned scientists.

Starting this Friday, Caledonia Sophomore Dominick Konkel will represent our area at the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders. The honors-only program in Lowell, Massachusetts aims to inspire students to continue following science, technology, engineering, and math careers.

Konkel and other students from around the country will join Nobel prize winners, National Medal of Science recipients, and Deans of science-focused universities to learn about possible careers.

"It's really exciting, but it's one of those things you've never been to anything on this big of a scale, you don't really know how to react to it,” said Konkel.

The Congress begins this Friday and runs through July 1.

