Caledonia organic vegetable business loses 500 acres of pea crops from heavy rain

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WKBT) - Heavy rain this year has caused one local farm to lose more than 50 percent of one of its crops.

The owner of Sno Pac Foods in Caledonia is feeling the effects of Mother Nature.

He said the farm has dealt with crop losses in the past five years but this year is the worst he can remember.

Farming is not just a calling for Pete Gengler. It's a tradition.

"We have been doing organic frozen vegetables for over 75 years," Gengler said.

Sno Pac's organic frozen vegetables were inspired by his grandpa, Leo Gengler before organic products took off.

"We were organic before organic was cool," Pete Gengler said.

Sno Pac has grown into a 3,000-acre operation with Gengler and his brother leading the family business.

"We provide a lot of local food, and then we also go nationwide, mostly in natural good stores," he said. "We provide ingredients for a lot of people."

The food they grow will not fill the orders they need this year.

"We couldn't sometimes plant for a couple of weeks at a time," Gengler said.

Heavy rain from numerous storms has taken its toll on their mission.

"In some cases, we couldn't plant, period," he said. "What we did get planted was late and the rains kept on, and it just drowned a majority of them out."

More than 500 acres of peas are gone. That's 660 football fields of one crop not including other crop losses.

Machines that are normally running 24/7 sit silent. His workers have had to basically sit idle for two weeks.

"The silence is deafening," Gengler said.

As a farmer who is used to providing a service for people, he said the hardest part was telling people the news.

(It was) the calls I was going to have to make telling people we wouldn't have the product for them," he said. "We have had trouble for the last five years with the weather, but this year is definitely the worst."

But when you live the life of a farmer, he says you learn to adapt.

"I have been doing it all of my life," he said. "I have learned to roll with it."

Gengler said despite the losses this year, his company is still able to provide food for local farm-to-school programs. He said they are not the only ones in his position. Organic Valley producers also suffered crop loss.

Peas and green beans were some of the crops hit the hardest by the weather. Most of Sno Pac's other crops were OK.



