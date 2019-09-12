C-SPAN Bus Tour stops in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Students in our area are discussing the issues they want candidates to talk about during the presidential campaign.

The C-SPAN Bus stopped at La Crosse's Longfellow Middle School Thursday afternoon.

C-SPAN is a cable and satellite channel that shows federal government proceedings, along with other public affairs shows.

The mobile classroom includes interactive displays, along with television production equipment.

Students were also encouraged to share their thoughts on what's important for candidates to consider in the upcoming presidential election.

Bus staff say it is important for everyone to get involved with politics.

"We're just going to show you everything that we can and you can make up your own mind about it, so students really enjoy that part of it, and we get to show them all of the mini videos that we have of even the candidates currently running for presidents," said Joel Bacon, specialist with C-SPAN.

The bus also made a stop at U-W La Crosse Thursday morning.

