Buy, sell, or trade at the West Salem Gun Show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A variety of guns and other sporting goods are on display at the West Salem Gun Show.

The 3-day event takes place at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25.

Products like handguns, rifles, shotguns and knives are available to buy, sell, or trade.

About 40 different vendors and 150 tables offer anything from military guns to collector items.

"It'll be a little bit of everything. We kind of call this our tri-state collector show which draws from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin," said Event Coordinator, with Kraus Productions, Marvin Kraus.

Organizers remind people that all federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.

