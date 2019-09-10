Business leaders discuss changing communication between generations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Business leaders are learning how technology is changing communication with employees.

The forum in La Crosse Tuesday, titled From Handshake to Hashtag, highlighted how employers can embrace changes in the workplace.

The hope is to help employees communicate more effectively, no matter what age they are.

"Everyone wants to feel valued, respected and understood. So we can't just create a workplace that fits one generation, so it's striking that balance and that's the challenge some times companies have," said Scott Zimmer, keynote speaker of the event.

This was Workforce Connections' 4th annual forum.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.