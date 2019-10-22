Bus safety reminders for drivers, students as part of National School Bus Safety Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Students and drivers are being reminded to be safe on and around school buses.

The reminder comes during National School Bus Safety Week.

Nearly two-thirds of school bus-related fatalities of school-age children happen outside of the school bus, according to the National Safety Council.

Students are reminded to cross at least 10 feet in front of a bus and never walk behind a bus.

Wait until a bus has stopped before approaching the bus, or standing on the bus and keep the aisles clear of books and bags.

Drivers can help keep kids safe by taking a second look.

"Watching, looking out for kids when they're getting off our buses, crossing the street, especially too after we shut off our reds and pull away, still to be watching for kids when they drive by," said Bus Driver Keeney.

Drivers in Wisconsin must stop on the street or highway 20 feet or more from any school bus that has stopped and is flashing red warning lights.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.