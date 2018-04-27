News

Burn Ban in effect for Town of Bergen and Village of Stoddard

STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) - A burn ban is in effect in the Town of Bergen and Village of Stoddard in Vernon County. 

The Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department warns that the current fire danger level is "Very High."

Burning combustible materials outside, such as burn barrels, burn piles, and campfires is completely prohibited. The department warns residents to take care when disposing any matches, ashes, cigarettes, or charcoal briquettes. 

Charcoal grills may only be used near buildings and homes on a non-combustible surface, such as concrete or brick. 

