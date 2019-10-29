Bullying: A look inside

LA CROSSE, Wis (WKBT) - When people think about bullying, a lot of them think about physical violence: Hitting, punching or pushing. But in today's world, bullying can be much different and can include no physical interaction at all.

With the ability to hide behind a keyboard or cellphone, bullying has become much easier to do but the effects are very real and just as harmful as ever.

"It is out there every day, in every single school system and i think it's been here for 100 years. It may never go away. It can be anybody. It can be the littlest girl in school or the biggest guy in school. It really doesn't matter. They come in all shapes and sizes." says Caledonia's middle and high school counselor Brent Schroeder.



According to stopbullying.gov, 1 in 5 kids experience bullying in middle or high school. There are three types of bullying: physical which includes hitting or punching, verbal which includes threats or name-calling, and social which includes rumors or humiliations. But there is another form of bullying that falls in all three of these categories. Cyber bullying includes the use of technology and can include abusive texts and rumors.

"So when a child receives a message through SnapChat or texting that 'I'm gonna cause you harm' or it's a threat, it's intimidating or it's frightening. It's no different than a kid holding their fist up and cocking it like they're going to hit a kid in the hallway.”

And because it's not done face-to-face, the results of the comments made online may be unknown to the sender.

”Kids who are bullying other kids online is that they don't see that immediate result of their behavior. And so they can say really hurtful things and not know how that hurt the other child, and so they don't realize the impact.”

Until the age of 25, the part of your brain responsible for things like reasoning, impulsivity, and logic isn't fully developed. When a child is bullied, their brain produces excess cortisol which affects concentration, impulse control and memory. Research has shown that children who are bullied experience mental and physical health issues.

"They develop stomach aches, headaches, they develop a lot of stress and anxiety associated with that situation because they don't want it to keep happening."

Children may feel socially isolated, socially excluded, or even socially punished which can create problems for them later in life.

"The skills that children develop and friendships early in life... that's setting the template for what friendships can look like for the rest of their lives and so if they have rough experiences early in life, they are going to be very guarded, very cautious, maybe not put themselves out there to be vulnerable or be hurt by other people again"

Some students avoid that trauma by staying home from school. One report states that 1 in 10 kids skipped school because of online bullying while almost twice as many missed school due to bullying that was happening at school. Also, nearly 61% of students who were bullied online and about 80% of students bullied at school said it affected their ability to learn and feel safe.

”I think it's sad though that kids have to make this decision to stay home alone or home with their family rather than go to a place to learn because they just don't feel safe or comfortable there because they're being bullied. And even if the number was one. It's one too many.”



But what about those who bully? Typically, a child who behaves like a bully has been bullied themselves and has a need to feel powerful in an otherwise powerless life, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be responsible for their actions.

"I think ultimately kids who engage in bullying behavior have to be held accountable to their behavior and there has to be consequences to their behavior but i also think they need to learn how to treat others instead."

"We're teaching kids what not to do and I think we're missing that lesson of teaching them what to do, which is to be kind."



Graphics credit: Ashley Voxland and Neil Pedersen

