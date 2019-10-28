Bullying: A look inside - Part 2

LA CROSSE, Wis (WKBT) - One of the biggest issues researchers are looking at when it comes to bullying, is the amount of access kids have to technology. Studies show the rise in technology has also led to a rise in depression and suicide among children under the age of 18.

This is an issue parents struggle with on a daily basis. "They are really caught between this rock and a hard place." says Dr. Jeff Reiland, a chlid and family therapist at Gundersen Health System. "They want to protect, but they also want their child to have freedom and independence."

Finding that healthy balance can be difficult for a lot of parents but the more involved they can be in their child's online social communication, the less likely their child will engage in bullying behavior or be a victim of bullying. In the United States, 65% of kids get their first phone between the age of 9 and 14.

"I think social media can be a great positive thing. I also think parents need to do a better job communicating with their kids." said Brent Schroeder, Caledonia's middle and high school counselor.

It's also recommended parents explain to their chlidren why it's their business to observe what is going on with their child's phone. "Parents have an obligation to let their kids know that they are going to check. They are going to be involved in conversations about what they're viewing, what they're doing, what they're sending, what kind of communications is going back and forth with friends and what's appropriate and what's not appropriate." Reiland says.

(An issue some parents run into is that they don't quite understand the different apps on their child's phone. There are so many apps that are brand new but it's recommended parents get familiar with each app their child uses and be able to monitor what they are sending and receiving through those apps.

Sometimes the best solution is putting the phone away.

"Technology is good stuff. It's just too much of it cuts in to other things also valuable and that's the part that's missing. I think families are more fragmented when everybody's in their own room or space in the house on their devices and people just don't feel like they can connect and talk to one another." Said Dr. Reiland.

Children tend to mirror what they see so when an adult around them is constantly being rude to other people or putting others down, a child will usually act in the same way. So it's not only the words you speak, but the way you act too.

"I think adults should take the advice we give to kids, we have to treat one another with kindness if we expect our kids to do it."

So what should you do if your child comes to you saying they think they are being bullied? Most parents want to be protective and fix it but that may not be the best solution.

"The first thing is to help validate their emotion. I think it's really important. Rather than parents try to fix it and go in there and threaten and yell and take matters into their own hands. It's best to help the child try to understand the feelings that they have and talk about that and to make sure they understand that they don't deserve it."

Some think this experience, this pain will never end and decide to take their own life.

"That's the painful part for me because when kids do that it's just like ugh, if they only saw it as a bump in the road. They'd see that there's going to be more bumps but there's such an amazing road ahead of them and I wish we could get that message to kids. It's just a bump, you'll get past this, talk about it. Make sure your family and your friends know. You're going to get through this. It gets better, it really does. But I wish that we could get all kids to believe that."



Graphics credit: Ashley Voxland and Neil Pedersen

