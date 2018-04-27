Brush collection coming next week in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - If you are planning to get outside to do some yard work, you will have to plan ahead for your clean up.
The City of La Crosse will pick up brush for one week starting April 30th.
Brush must be placed on the curb by seven in the morning to ensure that it is picked up when crews are in the area.
Residents of La Crosse may haul brush to the City's drop-off site on Isle la Plume.
Latest News
- Viterbo University and Western Technical College form engineering partnership
- Man arrested for allegedly firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- Burn Ban in effect for Town of Bergen and Village of Stoddard
- 17-year-old dies in southwestern Wisconsin cliff fall
- U.S. Senate hopeful visits La Crosse during campaign through all 72 counties
- Deadline nearing for Wisconsin farmers to apply to grow hemp
- La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. recognized for downtown area developments
- Aptiv's ‘Game On!' event raises money for local residents living with disabilities
- Final days of La Crosse's Tent City are being remembered with an art exhibit
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 27, 2018