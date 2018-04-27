Brush collection coming next week in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - If you are planning to get outside to do some yard work, you will have to plan ahead for your clean up.

The City of La Crosse will pick up brush for one week starting April 30th.

Brush must be placed on the curb by seven in the morning to ensure that it is picked up when crews are in the area.

Residents of La Crosse may haul brush to the City's drop-off site on Isle la Plume.

