Bridge work underway on Clinton Street Bridge in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A heads up if you use the Clinton Street Bridge in La Crosse.
Construction could slow down your commute over the next few months.
The bridge connecting La Crosse and French Island will see lane closures that will last into the fall.
A single lane of traffic in each direction will be left open during the maintenance and repairs.
Oversized loads are not allowed to drive through the construction.
The cost of the project is $1.5 milllion.
Work is expected to be completed by September 25th.
