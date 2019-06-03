Brand new building years in the making opens in Winona neighborhood
WINONA, Min. (WKBT) - Sobieski Park had a grand opening for its new lodge Sunday afternoon.
People could walk through the building, get a brat or hot dog meal, and take in a game from Minnesota Baseball Association team the Winona Chiefs.
Lydia Boysen, the recreation coordinator for the Winona Park & Recreation Department, said not only will the Chiefs benefit from the new lodge but so will the neighborhood. She said it’s been a long time coming, but the community members she's spoken to are happy with the results.
"It feels great to see people checking it out and seeing their reactions and [they say], 'Oh wow! This is great!' or, 'Oh, we've been watching it in progress and it's neat to see the inside,'" said Boysen.
The lodge is open for reservations for private events as of Monday. To book an event at the lodge, call the Park & Recreation Department at 507-457-8258
