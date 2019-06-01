News

Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse hosts mentor program celebration

BGC brings kids and mentors together to celebrate

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:44 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:11 PM CDT

Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse hosts mentor program celebration

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse celebrates Mentor Programs with the La Crosse Police Department.

Nearly 20 La Crosse Police Officers, community mentors, and youth were at Shenanigans Entertainment Center on Friday to celebrate BGC mentoring programs.

The Blue Crew Program provides mentoring with area officers who give kids an opportunity to experience what it's like to work in law enforcement.

The Be Great: Graduate program provides mentoring with local community volunteers who help keep kids on track for graduation.

"It's great to have supporting adult role models. That could look like a parent, it could look like a staff at the club, but it could also look like an officer or community members," says BGC Director of Program Development, Teigen Haye.

The event also held a cermony where mentors got to hand out certificates and show their appreciation for mentees.
 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars