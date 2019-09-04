Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home

Mark Erickson/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - The five-year-old boy who was thrown from the third floor balcony at the Mall of America last year has returned home.

He's completed treatment and is receiving care at home with his family. The boy will still be treated for multiple injuries he suffered from in the 40 ft fall off the balcony.

Emmanuel Aranda--who pushed the boy--pleaded guilty. Law enforcement charged him with pre-meditated first-degree murder. He admitted to investigators that he was "looking for someone to kill" because a woman had rejected him.

