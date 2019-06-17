Boy, 5, dies after he was shot in Kenosha, left at hospital

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Police in Kenosha are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was dropped off at a hospital after he was shot.

Police say the shooting happened before 2 p.m. Monday at a Kenosha residence. Authorities got a call from staff at Froedtert South Hospital-Kenosha Campus after two people dropped off the boy, then left.

Police say the investigation is still "very active."

