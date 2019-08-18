Bountiful Gardens Bash aims to get La Crosse community growing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Hillview Urban Agriculture Center held the Bountiful Gardens Bash at the Washburn Community Garden on Saturday.

There were gardening classes from area experts, free seeds and activities for kids.

Gardeners with plots at the garden were on hand to share their plant growing knowledge with guests and fellow gardeners.

Natalie Kostman, the program manager for Hillview Urban Agriculture Center, said urban gardening can be intimidating, but there are plenty of resources in the area to get people growing.

"We're here to tell you it's very possible, whether you want a big garden plot or even just struggle to have a few herbs staying alive on your porch or balcony," said Kostman.

Money raised from a raffle at the event will help the Hillview Urban Agriculture Center, a non-profit, with their goal of giving the community with a sustainable, accessible food system.



