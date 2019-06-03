Boundary agreement nears for La Crosse, Shelby

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A boundary agreement between the city of La Crosse and the town of Shelby is closer to being a done deal.

La Crosse officials met Monday morning to finalize wording for the agreement.

The process was slowed since the start of the year because of discussions over a metropolitan sewer district.

While the agreement process is taking time, La Crosse's mayor says the end result will be growth for the community.

"That's one of the things we want to encourage is more development down there so the quicker we can get this finalized, I think the quicker we'll start to see some development proposals," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

Mayor Kabat hopes the agreement will be completed by the end of the year.



