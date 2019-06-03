Born Learning Trails opens in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - A new outdoor educational opportunity is now open in our area.

A ribbon cutting for La Crescent's new 'Born Learning Trail' was held Monday afternoon.

Born Learning Trails are walking paths that have signs with instructions for educational activities for children.

Great Rivers United Way staff partnered with community volunteers to install the trail over the weekend.

The trail is in Old Hickory Park on the city's northside.

The resource is for as much for parents, as it is for the kids.

"These signs really encourage and engage those adult care givers to build on some of the skills that a child needs, as they grow older, particularly for kindergarten readiness," said Adrianne Olson, Great Rivers United Way Marketing Director.

This is the 7th Born Learning Trail in our area and the 1st in Houston County.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.