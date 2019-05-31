Born Learning Trail coming to La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - A new outdoor educational opportunity will soon be open in our area.

A Born Learning Trail is being installed in La Crescent.

Born Learning Trails are walking paths that have signs with instructions for educational activities for children.

Great Rivers United Way partnered with volunteers to install the trail in Old Hickory Park.

The hope is to keep the bodies and minds of kids active.

"This is trying to simplify that interaction with their children in a way that is truly, truly brain developmentally throughout. This is important because kids just need interaction," said Great Rivers United Way Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf.

An official ribbon cutting for the trail will be held on Monday.



