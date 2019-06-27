Bolstad receives sentence of 15 years in 2017 fatal crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A Viroqua man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2017 homicide by use of intoxicated use of a vehicle.

36-year old Corey Bolstad received the sentence in La Crosse County Court this afternoon.

In addition to the initial sentence, Bolstad was ordered to serve 10 years of extended supervision following his prison term.

In August 2017, a blood test showed Bolstad was under the influence of meth, other amphetamines and heroin when he reportedly weaved and sped through traffic along Sand Lake Road south of Holmen.

He then crashed into another car, causing it to flip several times.

The driver of the other car, 65-year-old Rebecca Berndt, died from her injuries in the crash.



