Body of man who suffered trauma found near Rochester

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 12:35 PM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 12:41 PM CST

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping local authorities investigate the death of a man found along a road near Rochester.

Olmsted County sheriff's officials say the man apparently suffered some trauma, but the cause of death is under investigation. A passer-by found the body shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday near the Wehrenberg Theatre.

KTTC-TV says authorities plan to hold a news conference later today.
