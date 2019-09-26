Body found in Honolulu canal identified as Minnesota woman

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii police have identified a body recovered from a Honolulu canal as a woman visiting from Minnesota, officials said.

The body of 51-year-old Shannon Bartholomew of Minneapolis was discovered Monday in the Ala Wai Canal, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

The death has been classified as suspicious due to the position the body was in upon discovery around 7:20 a.m., said police Homicide Lt. Dina Thoemmes.

The Ala Wai Canal runs through Waikiki, the state's biggest tourist district.

Autopsy results from the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office are pending. A medical examiner's spokesperson said Bartholomew's family has been contacted.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii President Jessica Lani Rich said she spoke to Bartholomew's son, who explained his mother was on an unaccompanied, 18-day trip to Hawaii that began Sept. 5.

The society aids visitors in crisis in Hawaii, but also visitors' families in other states, Rich said.

"We are working to assist the family in making arrangements and to discover more about what happened," Rich said, adding that Bartholomew had worked in advertising and is the mother of three grown children and the grandmother of a young girl.

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association has been in contact with police and "will give them time to do what they need to do," said association President Mufi Hannemann.

"The circumstances that we are reading about that may have led to this situation are very unfortunate and don't speak well of mankind," Hannemann said.

