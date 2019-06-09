Boaters reminded to use caution after incident in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Boaters are reminded to use a few safety precautions after a man was ejected from his boat in La Crosse Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. near Riverside Park. An unidentified man was trying to fix an issue on the boat when he lost control and was thrown into the Black River.

He was not injured during the incident and was picked up by another boat.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department said he was not wearing a life vest and did not have a lanyard that could have acted as a kill switch for the engine.

Authorities from the sheriff's department and La Crosse Fire Department were able to get control of the boat near Riverside Park.

