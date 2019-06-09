News

Boaters reminded to use caution after incident in La Crosse

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 09:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:03 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Boaters are reminded to use a few safety precautions after a man was ejected from his boat in La Crosse Saturday afternoon. 

The incident happened around 1 p.m. near Riverside Park. An unidentified man was trying to fix an issue on the boat when he lost control and was thrown into the Black River. 

He was not injured during the incident and was picked up by another boat. 

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department said he was not wearing a life vest and did not have a lanyard that could have acted as a kill switch for the engine. 

Authorities from the sheriff's department and La Crosse Fire Department were able to get control of the boat near Riverside Park. 

