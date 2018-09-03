News

Boat Ramp to be renovated near National Wildlife Center Visitor's Center

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 05:10 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 06:15 PM CDT

Boat Ramp to be renovated near National Wildlife Center Visitor's Center

BRICE PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKBT) - Renovations will close a boat landing our area through the end of October.

The Fred Funk Boat Landing near Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Center Visitor's Center in Brice Prairie is set to close Tuesday.

Concrete on two boat landings will be repaired.

An ADA accessible fishing platform will also be installed.

Funds provided by the U-S. Fish and Wildlife Service will cover part of the renovation.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the News8000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars