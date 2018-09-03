Boat Ramp to be renovated near National Wildlife Center Visitor's Center

BRICE PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKBT) - Renovations will close a boat landing our area through the end of October.

The Fred Funk Boat Landing near Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Center Visitor's Center in Brice Prairie is set to close Tuesday.

Concrete on two boat landings will be repaired.

An ADA accessible fishing platform will also be installed.

Funds provided by the U-S. Fish and Wildlife Service will cover part of the renovation.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of October.