Boat landing at Veteran's Freedom Park to close for repairs
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The boat landing at Veteran's Freedom Park will close for repairs.
Beginning November 9, the West Copeland pier system at the launch ramp will be replaced as part of upgrades made possible with funding from launch fees.
La Crosse's other boat landings at 7th Street, Municipal and both landings at East Copeland will remain open.
