Board to hear former inmate's demand for $5.7 million

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 10:51 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:51 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Claims Board is set to hear a former prison inmate's demand for nearly $6 million in compensation.

Derrick Sanders, now 48, was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 in connection with a 1992 homicide in Milwaukee.

Sanders insisted he wasn't at the scene. A circuit judge tossed out his conviction in August 2018. Prosecutors dropped the charges that September after one of Sanders' co-defendants said he committed the homicide alone.

Sanders maintains that he was wrongfully convicted and has filed a claim with the state seeking $5.7 million. Such claims are usually a precursor to a lawsuit.

The board is set to consider Sanders' claim during a hearing Thursday afternoon.

 

