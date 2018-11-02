Board of Education hosts annual Academic Achievement Awards in La Crosse

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The 33rd annual district-wide Academic Achievement Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 5, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center’s main theatre, 815 9th Street South in La Crosse.

Each fall, sophomores, juniors, and seniors who achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the preceding year from Central, Logan, LaCrossroads, and 7 Rivers Community High Schools are recognized and awarded by the Board of Education. Approximately 564 students will receive the award this year. Students Ezechukwu Nduka, from Central High School, and Sophie Baggett, from Logan High School, have been selected to speak on behalf of their individual schools.

Teachers Ellen Montenero and Rhonda McGowan were chosen by students as teachers making a significant difference in their lives. Montenero and McGowan will also address the audience. Honored students, parents, and guests are invited to attend the ceremony which will be followed by an ice cream social.

Students are eligible to receive an award for their academic achievement during their freshman, sophomore, and junior years. Recipients are awarded an academic letter, similar to a co-curricular letter, the first year, a lamp of knowledge pin for the second year, and a bar the third year. Each qualifying student also receives an Academic Achievement Awards certificate.



