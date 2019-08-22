Board considers $5.7 million homicide claim in private
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Claims Board will consider a former prison inmate's demand for nearly $6 million in compensation in closed session.
Derrick Sanders was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 in connection with a 1992 homicide in Milwaukee.
Sanders insisted he wasn't at the scene. A judge tossed his conviction in August 2018. Prosecutors dropped the charges that September after one of Sanders' co-defendants said he committed the homicide alone.
Sanders has filed a wrongful conviction claim with the state seeking $5.7 million. Such claims are usually a precursor to a lawsuit.
The board decided to deliberate on Sanders' claim in closed session Thursday afternoon. The board's program and policy analyst, Patti Reardon, says Sanders didn't request a public hearing.
The board will issue a decision in the coming weeks.
